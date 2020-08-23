Germany: Missing Baby Albino Kangaroo Mila Might Be Stolen From Zoo

A missing kangaroo from a zoo in Germany has raised serious concerns. Reports suggest that the albino kangaroo named Mila might be stolen from the zoo. The rare species with red eyes and pink ears was born in the month of July at the Kaiserslautern Zoo in Germany.

Missing kangaroo Mila might be stolen

According to the reports, Mila vanished from her cage on August 19. Zookeepers reportedly said that she had been in the cage since morning. However, when they were closing for the night, they were unable to find her. The zoo authorities fear that the albino has been stolen by some person who came for a visit. The zoo authorities are now taking assistance from police to try and find her. Back in July, when the adorable creature was born, Zoo Kaiserslautern took over to their Facebook page to share her pictures. The caption read, “The newest member of our zoo family. White on white with red eye and pink ears. Our Monja, an albino bennett kangaroo, has passed on her genes and thus the Kaiserslautern zoo now has two white kangaroo. Of course, the snow-white fur stands out immediately among her brown peers. Which is why these animals don't grow very old in the wild, as predators discover them faster”. Albino kangaroos are extremely rare species as around one in every 50,000 born kangaroos, turns out to be an albino.

Reports suggest that zoo's director, Matthias Schmitt has issued an appeal to public in order to help them in tracking down the kangaroo. He reportedly said that our little star has disappeared, referring to the baby kangaroo. He added that the whole team at the zoo is hoping to find her in good health. Police told the local media that they are considering all the aspects as they won't rule out the possibility that the baby kangaroo was stolen.

(Image Credits: Facebook/ZooKaiserslautern)