Germany: Minister Proposes Law Mandating Dog Owners To Walk Their Pooch Twice A Day

In what seems like a bizarre piece of legislation, dog owners in Germany will soon be forced to walk their pooches twice a day. According to Guardian reports, the new law was introduced by German agriculture minister Julia Klöckner who claimed she has obtained evidence that the 9.4 million pet dogs in the European nation may not be receiving adequate exercise. Germany is also seeking to ban tethering dogs for long periods.

Chaining dogs banned as well

As per the new law, dogs can no longer be left alone at home all day and must be taken care of ‘several times a day’ by their owners. The German minister, while introducing the law, is reported to state that dogs are not 'cuddly toys' but living creatures with their own needs that need to be looked after.

As per reports, the ‘Hundeverordnung’ or the dog act states that owners will be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour during each walk and will not be able to take shorter excursions. The new legislation that is due to be introduced next year has sparked serious debate in the country.

According to reports, as many as 19 percent of German households own dogs and questions about how this law will be enforced and followed up remain uncertain A German agricultural ministry spokesperson is reported to have said that the enforcement of the proposed law will be the responsibility of Germany's 16 states.

While the proposed seems to have dogs' wellbeing in mind, Klöckner has been ridiculed over the demands of such a law on dog owners.

