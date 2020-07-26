Norway's Arctic Archipelago Svalbard Records Its Highest Temperature In Over 40 Years

According to reports by the meteorological institute, Norway's Arctic archipelago Svalbard recorded its highest temperature for over 40 years. Svalbard is known for its bear population. Not only this but it also conprises of a coal mine and a doomsay seed vault. Both of these contribute to the global warming happening in the area. The seed vault is said to have combined stocks of world's agricultural bonus in order to help during a global catastrophe.

Global warming creating its impact

It was for the second day straight that the archipelago registered 21.2 degrees Celsius of heat in the afternoon. Meteorologist Kristen Gislefoss said that the last time the archipelago recorded this temperature was in the year 1979. The island group is the only isle in northern Norway which has people living there. It is around 1,000 kilometres away from Noth pole.

A study suggests that global warming in the Arctic is happening twice as fast as it is happening on the other parts of the globe. The heatwave is expected to last till July 27. The Svalbard islands normally expect temperatures of 5-8 degrees Celsius at this time of year. However, the region has seen a hike of 5 degrees in temperature since the end of January. The peak was 38 degrees in Siberia. This happened in mid-july.

According to a recent report "The Svalbard climate in 2100”, greenhouse gas emissions will change the average temperature in the archipelago. Between 2070 and 2100 the temperature will rise by 7-10 degrees. The report suggests that from 1971 to 2017 a rise of 3-5 degrees will be seen in the temperature, with the highest spike in winters. This is now coming out to be true.

