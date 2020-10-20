Outraged By Killing Of Teacher In France, Macron's Govt To Expel 231 Religious Extremists

Outraged by the beheading of a teacher on a street in France by Russian extremists, the President Emmanuel Macron-led French government plans to expel over 231 foreigners who are suspected to be religious extremists from the country. This recent gory killing incident has sparked a nation-wide outrage against religious extremists. A few days ago, in another terror incident, a man had attacked and wounded two people outside Charlie Hebdo's former office.

Emmanuel Macron: France to expel 231 ‘radicalised foreigners’

According to an international news agency, France Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has directed the local prefects to order expulsions at a meeting on Sunday. He has also asked his ministry officials to carefully examine the requests of people who wish to attain refugee status in the country. Since the terror attack, Macron's government has been under a lot of pressure from conservative and other political parties to take tough actions on these terrorists as they pose a huge security threat. The government has prepared a list of 231 suspects, out of which over 180 are currently in prison and the remaining 51 will be arrested soon, the report said.

Terror attack in France

Reportedly, the teacher, who was attacked with a knife at around 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT), had earlier shown controversial caricatures of the Prophet to his pupils.

This attack took place near the area called Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Currently, anti-terror prosecutors are investing the case further. The knife-wielding attacker was shot by the police as they tried to arrest him in the aftermath of the attack. So far, no personal details about the attacker have been released by the police. According to local media, the local people allege that the Russian attacker was a parent of one of the students who the victim taught.

Trial over 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo's office underway

Currently, a trial is underway in Paris over a 2015 terrorist attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. This magazine was targeted after it published controversial religion-based caricatures, 12 members of the staff ruthlessly killed and almost as many injured. After the trial for the 2015 attack began in Paris earlier on September 3, the magazine had reprinted the controversial cartoons, saying that this was the right time to do so.

