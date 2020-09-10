Paris Hilton Reveals Meeting Britney Spears 'this Summer', Says 'saw Her In Malibu'

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his show Andy Cohen Live, Paris Hilton shared an update on Britney Spears. She told Andy that Paris and Britney were always in touch after all these years. She also shared that she saw the latter this summer. Read ahead for more details.

Paris Hilton sides with Britney Spears

Talking to Andy Cohen about Britney Spears, Paris Hilton said that she saw her this summer for dinner. She also added that she met Spears during her trip to Malibu. She further shared that they meet with a small group of friends. Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' friendship dates back to the early 2000s before the pop star was placed under a conservatorship.

During Paris' conversation with Andy Cohen, she also shared that she tries to keep things light and positive during her trips and meetups with Britney Spears. She said Spears is a sweet, innocent and a nice girl. Hilton shared that they usually just talk about happy and fun things like music and fashion.

Furthermore, Paris Hilton also spoke about Britney Spears' conservatorship. She said that she never likes to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable and so she never talked about it with the latter. However, Paris did show concern about the conservatorship. She related Spears' situation to her childhood experiences and trauma, which she reveals in her new documentary This Is Paris.

Talking about the same, Paris Hilton told Andy that she feels that adults should be able to live their lives and not be controlled. She added that she thinks what derives from being controlled is unimaginable. She remembered herself being controlled and related to Spears. She also added that the Criminal singer worked hard her whole life and became an icon and not having control over her own life is not fair for her.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

According to recent court documents obtained by E! News, Britney's lawyer Samuel Ingham stated that Britney Spears' conservatorship is a voluntary conservatorship. The singer has also expressed her desire for all future court proceedings to be open to the public. However, her father Jamie Spears requested to seal them. As per documents filed on September 3, "Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible".

