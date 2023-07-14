PM Modi Dines With French President Macron In Style At Elysee Palace

A grand French dinner awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival on Thursday at Paris' Elysee Palace, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. With arms wide open, the European leader greeted PM Modi as the latter stepped out of a vehicle.

Smiling widely at each other, the duo shared a cordial embrace, as the first lady watched the heartwarming exchange. PM Modi then shook hands with her, and engaged in a brief conversation. With Macron in a dark blue suit and the prime minister in his classic traditional attire, the duo held hands as they posed for photographs before heading inside the presidential estate.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France, was bestowed upon the prime minister by the French leader prior to the private dinner, which served as the ideal "occasion for the two leaders to further strengthen their bonds of friendship and to cherish the deep-rooted - ties," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

PM's Day 1 in Paris

The PM's first day in the French capital kicked off with a grand welcome at the Orly Airport. He was received by Elisabeth Borne, the French premier. Later in the day, he met the Indian diaspora that had gathered on the streets of Paris to catch a glimpse of him. Expressing gratitude over it, the PM said: "A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature."

On Friday, the PM will star as the guest of honor at the grand Bastille Day parade. The event will consist of processions, contingents, and a roaring flypast by the Indian Air Force. He will then depart from the European nation for the UAE, where a high-profile discussion with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and Ruler of the United Arab Emirates, awaits him.