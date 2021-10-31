PM Modi To Unveil Ambitious Plan For Renewable Energy During COP26 Climate Summit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the UN conference, he is expected to unveil an ambitious plan on expanding clean and renewable energy, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The major announcement would be one of the key highlights that the Indian Prime Minister would deliver during the COP26 Climate Summit. Notably, India already has a good reputation in terms of adopting the policies as per the climate advocacy group guidelines. Currently, India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy. The country has invested a good amount in renewable energy such as wind and solar. The country has set up the target of generating 450 GigaWatt of renewable energy by 2030.

PM Narendra Modi renewable energy plan

Earlier on October 28, Thursday, while addressing a special press conference on the visit of PM Modi, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the country is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy. According to him, PM Modi would pledge to work towards 'mobilization of climate finance' and for 'action to strengthen climate adaptation technology development' at UN climate talks in Glasgow. Shringla confirmed that the Indian Prime Minister would deliver a national statement at the COP26 on November 1, Monday. Further, the Foreign Secretary informed that PM Modi would also hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson.

PM Modi to meet Angela Merkel

Apart from holding a meeting with Johnson, Modi is also likely to meet Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. As per ANI sources, India is expected to bring the attention of global participants as to how the goalposts set by developed nations have been changing over the years in four major domains of climate action goals - Temperature, Mitigation, Finance, and Responsibility. As per the latest update, Prime Minister arrived at the G-20 summit venue in Rome. After concluding the summit, he would be headed towards Glasgow.

More about COP26 Climate Summit

Notably, world leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the UN conference, which was postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The global event will take place in Glasgow from today (31 October 31 to November 12). The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries. COP26 action plan:

Accelerate the transition from coal to clean power

Protect and restore nature for the benefit of people and climate

Accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles

Raise climate ambition through science and innovation

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)