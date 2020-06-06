Poland Could Extend Ban On International Flights Until June 16

Amid the threat of COVID-19 looming large over the world, Poland is planning to extend the ban on international flights until June 16, international media reported citing a polish government decree. Poland, which is suffering from unemployment and Economic downfall, recently restarted domestic flights. According to John Hopkins Univesity, the European nation has reported 25,410 positive cases until now.

According to reports, on June 1, multiple flights were restarted between the country’s biggest cities, including Warsaw, Gdansk, Krakow, and Wroclaw, by the state-controlled Polish airlines' LOT. However, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Council of Ministers reportedly announced that the country’s government does not plan to open the borders so soon, He added that the decision has been taken considering the dynamics of COVID-19 in neighbouring nations.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime minister, Mateusz Morawieck, on June 6 reassured that country's economy could shrink by less than four per cent as the country continues to battle economic fallout. He also said that the unemployment rate would likely remain below ten per cent this year. Warsaw has announced an economic package worth 76 billion US dollars to steer the country coronavirus crisis. The coronavirus pandemic which has now killed 1,137 across Poland.

Amidst all this, residents in Poland are not bracing themselves for the presidential elections scheduled to take place on June 28. According to reports, the election, which was originally planned for May 10, would take place later in June with people casting their votes in person.

Other nations lifting ban

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic is reportedly lifting all restrictions on travel to neighbouring Austria, Germany and also to Hungary. Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said that Czechs would be allowed to travel to those three countries without testing or facing quarantine when they return home.

On the other hand, the Australian government has reportedly revealed that international travel may not resume this year. While speaking to an international media outlet, Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said he doesn’t guarantee that people can undertake overseas trip until December. He reportedly said that due to unprecedented coronavirus outbreak people ‘can’t undertake’ holiday and won’t be able to go overseas for some time to come.

(Image credits: Unsplash)