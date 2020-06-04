Missing Vacay? These 7 Travel Destinations Are Reopening To International Tourists

Since the beginning of 2020, the coronavirus outbreak has forced the “travel lovers” to cancel all plans and remain in self-isolation. Along with impacting the global impacting, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll on the tourism industry. From sealed borders to suspension of flights, people across the world were either stuck in their homes or a foreign land until the governments decided that they had successfully contained the coronavirus spread. Now, after nearly half of 2020 is gone, countries with tourist hotspots have revealed their plans to resume international travel to kick-start the abandoned industry. Here are all the announced dates for borders to reopen to plan your travel in the post-COVID-19 era.

Bali

Image Source: Unsplash

Indonesia’s most popular travel destination which reportedly received at least 6.9 million tourists in 2019. Even though Bali had recorded only 350 cases of coronavirus infections, Yogyakarta, on the island of Java is more likely to reopen first along with the Riau islands province. According to reports, Bali would be all set to welcome tourists by October. Currently, Indonesia has banned travel for all international individuals except for diplomats, permanent residents and humanitarian workers. Some media reports have even stated that Bali and Australia are hoping to implement a “travel bubble”.

Read - SC Allows Lawyer To Deposit Rs 25 Lakh With Registry For Travel Of Migrants From Mumbai

Thailand

Image Source: Unsplash

The South Asian country known for its tropical beaches, ancient ruins and ornate temples that showcase the figures of Buddha hosts millions of tourists every year. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the number of arrivals plunged steeply. According to Thaiwebsites, the country welcomed more than 39 million tourists in 2019 and the reopening in 2020 will reportedly occur in several stages. Till now, Thailand has recorded over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 50 deaths.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Yuthasak Supasorn has told an international media outlet that the exact date is not yet derived to resume travel in the region but it is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, the reopening will not happen all at once, as the country would continue to take precautionary measures.

Cyprus

Image Source: Unsplash

This island country has relatively shown more eagerness to welcome the international tourists and has offered to cover the travel costs for the arrivals. Reportedly a five-page letter was shared with governments, airlines as well as tour operators recently that detailed the plans of Cyprus government bearing the cost of lodging, food, drink and even treatment for tourists who contracted the novel coronavirus during their visit. The country reopened its border on June 1and the international airlines will resume on June 9.

Read - Patel Defends Quarantine For Travelers Arriving In UK

France

Image Source: Unsplash

The most-visited country in the world before the COVID-19 pandemic is planning to reopen its borders by June 15. Even though the tourists from European Union (EU) are not subject to any restrictions, people arriving from other nations would reportedly have to be in quarantine for two weeks until at least July 24. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said in a press conference "What is good for tourism is often good for France, what strikes tourism strikes France.” and added that residents would be allowed to take holidays within the country after July.

Greece

Image Source: Unsplash

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declared that the tourism in the European country would begin on June 15 and seasonal hotels will also reopen. Showering optimism by saying, “Let us make this summer the epilogue of the crisis,” he said that the direct international flights to travel destinations in Greece would resume by July 1. Except for the tourists from the designated 29 countries, others would have either go through the COVID-19 test or quarantine, Tourism reportedly makes up for at least 20 per cent of Greece’s gross domestic product.

Read - Delhi Govt Reduces 14-day Mandatory Home Quarantine To 7 Days For Asymptomatic Travellers

Germany

Image Source: Unsplash

Germany has announced that it would start lifting travel restrictions from June 15 as the government moves towards life to normalcy with plunging coronavirus cases. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said on June 3 that the country would ease travel warnings for tourists from European nations, UK and four countries of the border-free Schengen area that are not members of the EU including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. For the selected countries, Mass elaborated, only individual travel advice will be placed based on country-specific risks and also cautioned against the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Maldives

Image Source: Unsplash

Opting for a phased reopening, the lavish island destination has allowed the entry of private jets and yachts by June 1. According to reports Maldives tourism ministry has said the international tourists will be allowed by July 2020. An official statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism on May 30 said, “We are planning to reopen our borders for visitors in July 2020. We also want to assure our guests that they will not be charged any additional fees to enter the Maldives."

Read - Uttarakhand: All Inbound Travellers To Either Be Institutionalized Or Home Quarantined

Read - Germany To Lift Its Travel Warning For European Nations From June 15