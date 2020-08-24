PSG Fans Run Riot On Paris Streets After Loss To Bayern Munich In Champions League Final

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost to Bayern Munich in an exhilarating Champions League final, several disgruntled fans took to the streets clashing with the French riot police at the Champs-Élysées on Sunday.

The riot police were already prepared to deal with wild fan celebrations or mournings and about 3,000 police personnel had been deployed at the Champs-Élysées and outside the club's stadium on Sunday night as PSG faced five-time champion Bayern Munich in Portugal. In a bid to keep the crowd numbers low, 17 subway stations were also shut and three-ring road entry points into Paris were closed off right before the match started in Lisbon with extra security being deployed across the French capital.

Much in line with anticipation, several incidents of scattered violence, attempted looting and clashes with the police personnel were reported from the city after PSG failed to join bitter rival Marseilles in becoming a second French club to win Europe's elite football competition.

In Western Paris, police attempted to control the aggrieved fans through tear gas as social distancing norms were flouted and large crowds gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium amid still-prevailing Coronavirus concerns. PSG beamed the match on two giant screens at its Parc des Princes stadium, with 5,000 fans who were to strictly wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 norms as excitement and anticipation raged high. However, after PSG's failed to pull through, all caution was thrown to the wind as fans went on a rampage outside the stadium.

Champions League final 2020

In an exhilarating Champions League final 2020 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) locked horns with Bayern Munich in European football's biggest match of the season. Seven years after making his debut as a 16-year-old for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kingsley Coman came back to haunt his former club as he scored the only goal giving Bayern Munich the 1-0 lead and much confidence to dominate in the Champions League final. Some robust defending saw the Bavarian giants through as they managed to become six-time winners, matching the heroics from their 2013 season.

