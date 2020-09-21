Russia, Belarus Leaders Order Officials To Establish Greater Contacts To Strengthen Tires

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, September 20 stated that several authorities in Russia and Belarus have been tasked to establish greater personal contacts following Vladimir Putin’s recent talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.

The Russian Presidential spokesman said, "As for system-forming enterprises -- [the leaders agreed] to establish personal communication between heads of agencies and heads of these enterprises. These are the instructions given as a result of this communication in order for us to stop the downward trend in our bilateral relations because this is the basis of our ties”.

Last week, Russia also approved a $1.5 billion loan to Belarus. Upon announcement of the loan, Belarus protestors called out Russia for trying to aid Lukashenko amid mass anti-governmental demonstrations in Minsk.

Mass protests erupted in Belarus last month after President Alexander Lukashenko, who has already served 26 years in office, was declared to have won the August election. Belarus opposition leaders have since then claimed that the elections were rigged and have demanded Lukashenko’s resignation.

Belarus has also been accused by the UN of violating the right of the protesters by indulging in arbitrary arrests. September 19 saw a massive women’s protest march on the streets of Minsk with hundreds of protestors being detained by the police. Belarus protests just entered their 7th week while Lukashenko continues to insist that the mass unrest is a US ploy to destabilise the country and bring about another ‘colour revolution’ in the region.

(With ANI inputs)

