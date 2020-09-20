Belarus Official Repeatedly Interrupts UN Meeting On Human Rights Abuse Against Protestors

Amidst mass anti-governmental protests, Belarus authorities have been trying to silence critics in the international community that have called it out on human rights abuses. As Guardian reports, during a debate in the UN Human Rights council, Belarus and its allies, Russia, China and Venezuela, repeatedly tried to limit presenters and even called for the presentations to be shut off on Friday, September 18.

Belarus and allies try to disrupt council proceedings

As per reports, the human rights council passed a resolution calling out serious violations in Belarus. In its resolution, the council also asked the UN High Commissioner to take cognizance of the matter and report back to the council with its findings.

Belarusian representative Yuri Ambrazevich’s attempt to cut off Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's video message to the council is reported to have been overruled by the council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger. The UN’s special rapporteur on Belarus describes the situation in the country as catastrophic and stated that there have been 10,000 reports of unlawful detentions with at least 500 reports of torture being carried out by the authorities.

Mass protests erupted in Belarus last month after President Alexander Lukashenko, who has already served 26 years in office, was declared to have won the August election. Belarus opposition leaders have since then claimed that the elections were rigged and have demanded Lukashenko’s resignation. The United States and EU have also stated that the elections were not ‘free and fair’ and that Lukashenko should enter a dialogue with the protesters.

On the other hand, Lukashenko has claimed that the mass protests are merely a US move to destabilise the country. However, the Belarusian President is yet to provide any evidence to back his claims.

