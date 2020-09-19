Belarus Borders Remain Open Despite President Lukashenko's Closure Threat

Belarus' borders with Poland and Lithuania remained open on Friday, September 18 despite President Alexander Lukashenko threatening their closure. As per reports, the Belarusian President has now accused his neighbours of instigating mass protests in the country. Belarus protests have entered their sixth week despite multiple reports of arrest and authoritarian crackdowns on anti-government demonstrations.

Unrest in Belarus

On September 17, Lukashenko has announced that he was putting the army on high alert and closing the borders with Lithuania and Poland. According to the reports, Lukashenko said, “We are forced to withdraw troops from the streets, put the army on high alert and close the state border on the west, primarily with Lithuania and Poland”. However, the National Border Guard Service said all border checkpoints remained open even though controls and inspections were strengthened.

Earlier this week, Lukashenko has also accused the United States of funding the Belarus protests. According to reports, in a long speech to top officials, the Belarusian President did not provide any evidence to back his claim of US involvement in Belarus protests.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said that Lukashenko's comments are an attempt to divert public attention from the rigged elections. In a written comment to The Associated Press, Sviatlana said, “There is just one reason behind the protests in Belarus and it’s known to everyone: Lukashenko has lost the vote, but he doesn’t want to step down. People have denied Lukashenko their trust and support and demand that he leave”.

Alexander Lukashenko has served 26 years in office and was declared to have once again won at recent elections but protestors believe that the ballot was rigged. Following the mass unrest on the streets of Minks, the European Union and United States have condemned Lukashenko's crackdown on his opponents.

Tsikhanouskaya has been forced to flee the country after several threats to her life and is currently residing in Poland. On the other hand, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich has accused Belarusian authorities of terrorising their own people as she urged protestors to remain united in the face of adversity.

(Image Credits: AP)