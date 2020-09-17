Russian Intelligence Chief Accuses US Of Funding Belarus Protests Against Lukashenko

Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin accused the United States of fomenting mass protests in Belarus against President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, September 16.

Belarus protests, that kicked off on August 9 following disputed election results, have entered the sixth week. Protestors in large numbers took to the streets after the recent election announced Lukashenko's return to power despite his poor public rating. Belarus opposition leaders have decried the elections as rigged and called for Lukashenko’s resignation.

Read: Belarus Opposition Condemns Russia's Support For Lukashenko Following $1.5 Billion Loan

'US trying to incite a colour revolution': Russia

As per reports, Sergei Naryshkin, who serves as the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service alleged the Belarus protests were being funded by the United States and said the US authorities were encouraging the protestors to demonstrate against Lukashenko.

Russian intelligence chief is also reported to have claimed in his statement that the massive protest in Belarus was the US’s way of trying to bring about another ‘colour revolution’ referring to past revolutions which have seen the fall of unpopular leaders in Ukraine and other former Soviet nations.

Naryshkin also claimed that his agency has discovered substantial proof of US involvement in Belarus unrest and alleged that the western power was funding protestors with tens of millions of dollars. The US Embassy in Minsk refrained from an immediate comment.

Read: Putin Grants $1.5 Billion Loan To Belarus As Lukashenko Faces Pressure

Protestors condemn Russian aid to Lukashenko

Meanwhile, Belarus opposition has slammed Russia for supporting authoritarian leader Lukashenko following the Kremlin's approval of a $1.5 billion loan to the country's authoritarian government on Tuesday.

As per reports, the opposition and protestors have alleged that Russia is trying to shore up the nation's authoritarian ruler amid mass post-election protests on the streets of Belarus. However, Russia has maintained that the loan has no political motive.

Russia has denied these allegations and claimed the loan is commercial in nature. The United States as well and the European Union nations have maintained that the elections which saw Lukashenko return to power were not fair nor free. Thus, world leaders have urged Lukashenko to enter into negotiations with the protestors so as to reach a diplomatic solution but the Belarusian President has rejected the suggestion.

(With AP Input)

Read: Belarus Leader Visits Russia To Secure Support Amid Protests

Read: Tsikhanouskaya: Belarus Govt Doesn't Care About Its People