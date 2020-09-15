Putin Grants $1.5 Billion Loan To Belarus As Lukashenko Faces Pressure

Russia is one of the few countries in the world supporting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, while the 66-year-old authoritarian leader faces increasing pressure to resign by civil society groups and opponents over the disputed August 9 election. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko recently met in Sochi, where the former granted a $1.5 billion loan to Belarus in a gesture of support.

The two leaders met on September 14 in Russia's largest resort city, where Lukashenko thanked Putin for his support after the presidential election. "You've acted very decently and humanly. This is why I personally thank you and all the Russians, who've contributed to support for us in this post-election period," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state media BelTA.

The meeting must not have been smooth sailing for Lukashenko because of his anti-Russian stance in the build-up to the 2020 election. Belarus had detained 32 Russian citizens alleging that they were mercenaries sent to destabilise the country. However, on Monday, Lukashenko was all praise for his Russian counterpart and the Federation as a whole. Lukashenko said that he is "very grateful" to Putin and Russia adding that it's a lesson for him. Meanwhile, Russia, which is in favour of allowing Belarusians to resolve the situation on their own, said that a part of the recent loan will be used to refinance the previously provided loans, while the rest will serve as new money resources for Belarus.

Belarus unrest

Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner in the August poll as authorities said he had secured over 80 percent of the votes. The result was challenged by Belarusian opposition leaders, who called the election rigged in favour of Lukashenko. People took to streets in large number to protest against the election result and demanded Lukashenko's resignation. Belarusian authorities started to crack down on protesters and clashes between the police and people began.

Main challengers Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled the country on August 11 to neighbouring Lithuania, from where she has been issuing video messages for the people of Belarus. Svetlana also urged the United Nations to interfere and halt the crackdown and impose sanctions on everyone close to Lukashenko. The international community, including the European Union and the United States, have condemned the action by Belarusian authorities and have demanded peoples' human rights be respected.

