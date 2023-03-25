Serbia Slams NATO On 24th Anniversary Of Yugoslavia Bombing; 'Who Gave You This Right?'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for NATO to break its years-long silence on the atrocities it committed against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia over two decades ago. Addressing an event held to mark the 24th anniversary of the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia, Vucic launched a barrage of questions at the alliance.

"It's been 24 years since you tore our territory apart, killed 79 children, 2,500 citizens, not only civilians, but also soldiers and policemen. Who are you to kill our soldiers and policemen on your own territory and in your own country? Where did you get the right to kill our soldiers and our policemen? Who gave you this right?" he asked rhetorically.

"You did not prevent any humanitarian disaster. You have armed rebel groups in one free and sovereign country, which did not set foot on the territory of another country," Vucic added, according to TASS. The leader made the remarks as Serbia looks back at NATO's aggression that caused tragedy in Yugoslavia in 1999.

Serbia marks 24th anniversary of NATO bombings

Like every year, the country is marking the anniversary with a commemorative event, which is taking place in Sombor this year. The city was the first victim of the bombs that dropped in 1999. It was also the city where the first citizen died as a result of the attacks.

According to the Associated Press, NATO bombed Serbia for a period of 78 days, ravaging defence facilities, buildings and critical infrastructure. For this year's event, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije joined thousands of people for a rally and an emotional theatrical performance in Sombor.