Serbian President's Life Continues To Be At Risk Amid Fight Against Drug Mafia: Minister

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's life continues to be at risk as a result of the war against the drug mafias as well as the recent exposure to a criminal group, said the country's Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin. A large, violent, and highly dangerous gang has been recently exposed in the country. The exact number of murders it perpetrated is still unknown. So far, the group has been charged with committing seven murders and it's highly likely that more will be revealed during the investigation, Vulin said while speaking to news agency Sputnik.

One of the criminal group leaders include Radoje Zvicer, the head of the Kavach drug clan from Montenegro, who is still at large, according to Vulin. As a result, President Vucic's safety is in jeopardy. Vulin went on to say that each of these drug kingpins is aware that if the Internal Affairs Minister is assassinated, he will be replaced by parliament in a month or two. But if Vucic is assassinated, it will be the assassination of a political figure who ensures Serbia's political stability, unites political forces around him, and commands the entire faith of the majority of the Serbian population, reported Sputnik.

Serbia to get advanced equipment and weaponry from Russia

According to Vulin, Serbia's army and police will get the most advanced equipment and weaponry from Russia in line with the signed agreement and contracts between both countries. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced last month that Russia's Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missiles are expected to be delivered by the end of the year. Notably, Serbia is Europe's largest importer of Russian military weaponry. It has received 30 improved T-72MS tanks, 30 BRDM-2 armoured vehicles, seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, six MiG-29 fighters, and a battery of Pantsir-S1 missile systems from Russia in recent years.

It should be mentioned here that Vulin also stated that under the current government, the country will adhere to military neutrality principles, will not join NATO, and will not support sanctions against Russia. His remarks come amid the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, which is being held in Belgrade. On Sunday, October 10, Serbia welcomed officials from a number of countries including Iraq, Kuwait, and Sudan. Around 80 high-level delegations, led by heads of state and 40 foreign ministers, are expected to attend the Summit hosted by Serbia and Azerbaijan, according to the Associated Press.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP