South Korea, China FMs Discuss End-of-war Declaration, Korean Peace Process In Rome

As the top diplomats of South Korea and China met in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit on October 29, the two sides discussed Korean Peninsula affairs, ways to boost cultural exchanges and held an in-depth dialogue about the end-of-war declaration and reviving the Korean peace process. According to Korean news agencies, Seoul's Foreign Ministry on October 29 issued a statement, saying that minister Chung Eui-Yong and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks for over 30 minutes and discussed stepping up cooperation between the two nations and promoting understanding and friendship between the Korean and Chinese citizens.

"The two ministers exchanged candid, in-depth opinions on how to cooperate for an early resumption of the Korean peace process, including the end-of-war declaration," the South Korean ministry said in a statement, as cited by Korean news agencies. "They also shared views on the regional security situation and pending global issues and discussed measures for bilateral cooperation," the statement further read.

Two countries agree to hold next year's commemoration activities

As the two regimes mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong agreed to strengthen the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations between Beijing and Seoul. The two ministers, who met ahead of the G20 (Group of 20) summit, promised to hold next year's commemoration activities mutually, and focus on consolidating political mutual trust. The two countries agreed for providing guidance for the Committee for Future Development of China-South Korea Relations, step up bilateral communication, as well as heed recommendations for forward-looking, up-to-date, and operable policies, the Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported on Friday.

The two ministers, who are on a two-day visit to Italy for the G20 summit, emphasized majorly on their agenda of ending the 1950-53 Korean War as per Seoul's proposal and steering full-fledged denuclearization talks for achieving long term peace. Last month at the UN General Assembly, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in had proposed that the two Koreas and the US, sign the declaration with the possible addition of China. Moon had emphasized that it is the only way of invigorating the peace process.

Image: AP