UK PM 'pushes' China To Increase Carbon-cutting Goals; Jinping Says 'it Should Be Gradual'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase Beijing’s goals to reduce carbon emissions ahead of United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference or COP26. As per The Associated Press, Johnson released an updated version of its climate targets this week pledging to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 and also to have carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030. He told the reporters that he “pushed” Xi to move the peak to 2025 when both the leaders spoke on Friday, 29 October.

However, as the UK PM flew to Rome to participate in the Group of 20 (G20) Summit, he said, “I wouldn’t say he [Xi Jinping] committed to that.” On Sunday (local time), Johnson will host world leaders at the two-week climate conference in Glasgow, however, Xi is not participating.

The British PM said that the Chinese President explained about Beijing's significant dependence on coal power but Johnson replied by saying that London had also cut its own reliance on coal from 40% of energy in 2008 to 1% to this day. The UK PM even called on China to embrace technology to speed the transition to green energy.

Jinping said cuts to greenhouse gases will be ‘gradual’

As per The Independent report, Xi Jinping warned Boris Johson that the reductions to greenhouse gas emissions by the world’s biggest carbon emitter, China, would only be “gradual.” Both leaders spoke just two days before the start of COP26, Xi reportedly said that China’s commitment to climate action was “unwavering” but bringing down the emissions would require “extensive and profound economic and social changes” and it would be undertaken in a “gradual” and an “orderly” manner.

Notably, Beijing’s announcement of commitments to reach peak emissions by 2030 and net zero in 2060 faced backlash. Meanwhile, Xi has also reportedly come under fire for refusing to join over 120 nations’ leaders in Glasgow for the opening of the summit, stated the media outlet.

(IMAGE: AP)

