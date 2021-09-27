Spain: La Palma Volcano Re-erupts After Brief Pause; Flight Operations Continue To Suffer

On Monday, Researchers warned that the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma Island is erupting lava and smoke again after the activity had reduced to a standstill earlier in the day. Taking to Twitter, the Canary Islands volcanology institute also reported lava emission, as the footage showed a column of white smoke ascending from the cone.

According to a report by The Associated Press (AP), flights operations were halted on the Spanish island due to a large cloud of ash. Despite emergency workers cleaning the ash from the airport runway on Sunday, September 26, no planes arrived or departed.

Meanwhile, around 430 buildings have been destroyed so far in the countryside, reported The AP. The volcano's mouth continued to erupt scorching molten rock and belch black smoke, and its rumble could be heard for miles. According to scientists, the eruption might last up to three months.

Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the volcano have also been advised to take additional measures owing to the likelihood of fresh explosive eruptions that might shatter glass. Binter Canarias, the Canary Islands' largest airline, said on Monday that flights to and from La Palma airport will remain suspended while the situation is being monitored, according to a report by CNN.

It should be mentioned here that the volcano has erupted for the ninth day in a row, forcing nearly 6,000 people to flee their homes. It has destroyed the island's economically vital banana plantations. While the volcanic eruption is dangerous, cleaning it up can be hazardous to people's lungs and eyes, according to officials. They also urged people to take proper precautions and use masks, gloves, eye protection, and other protection gears while removing the ashes.

Imágenes de las emisiones de ceniza que se están observando en las últimas horas / Images of the ash emissions that are being observed in the last hours pic.twitter.com/nFxgsSpZaI — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 27, 2021

'Volcano discharged tonnes of sulphur dioxide'

It should be mentioned here that about 85,000 people live on La Palma, which is a part of the volcanic Canary Islands off the coast of northwest Africa. According to Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias, the volcano has discharged tonnes of sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere, which could harm the island's atmosphere.

For the last few days, the volcano produced sulphur dioxide at a rate of 6,000-9,000 tonnes per day, according to the institute's calculations. The most recent eruption resulted in the opening of two fissures that were around 200 metres apart. The Spanish officials had also stated that the lava streams may merge before reaching the ocean, according to The AP.

(Image: AP)