Spain Reports First West Nile Virus Death In 2020; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Spain officials said that the country has reported this year's first death caused by the West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease. Spanish state media reportedly said on August 21 that the victim was a 77-year-old man belonging from the town of La Puebla del Rio who died on Thursday night. According to the international media reports, the patient was in intensive care in a hospital nearby the town where he was undergoing medical treatment for several days.

35 people infected

It added that a total of nearly 35 people have been infected so far in the biggest West Nile outbreak ever detected in the country's southern region of Andalusia. The report further added that the recent outbreak affected two towns in Andalusia ie La Puebla del Rio and Coria del Rio. Both towns are located on the coast of the Guadalquivir River. As per the reports, the mean age of those infected by the virus is 60 and it has been witnessed that 71 per cent of the victims are men.

The virus is transmitted through mosquitoes and is very common in the areas close to river. The virus has a death rate of 0.1 per cent and is transmitted through common Culex mosquito. WHO was reported to have said that 80 per cent of people who are infected won't show any symptoms.

