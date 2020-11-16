Spain's Medical Council Wants COVID-19 Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon Sacked

Spain’s general medical council has called for the country’s health emergency chief Fernando Simon to be fired. The council accused him of "patent and prolonged incompetence" in his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the release, the council said that they have been expressing discomfort with the actions and inappropriate statements of Fernando.

Spain's health chief fired

As per the release, in his latest comments on the number of infections among health workers, Fernando Simon is reported to have said, "Health professionals have learned lessons following the first wave. Managers are putting in place better care circuits in hospitals. And obviously, we’re seeing better behaviour from health workers when it comes to avoiding infection beyond the areas where they work."

The council also accused Simon of failing to assess the government’s handling of the pandemic. The statement read, "These discouraging comments don’t just show insensitivity and a lack of understanding, they also demonstrate a clear ignorance of the working conditions we have been subjected to – including a lack of personal protective equipment and diagnostic tests – and of the responsibility and vocation of thousands of colleagues who have been carrying out their medical duties in close collaboration with other health professionals."

The council also noted that 72 doctors had died since March and there are still hundreds who struggle on a daily basis to overcome the consequences caused by the virus. It further said, "Thousands who continue to fight to counteract the effects of a pandemic such as we had not known before. Professionals who are asked to sacrifice, appealing to their vocation and who are abused for their commitment to the patient and to society." According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Spain has a total of 1,492,608 cases with 40,769 fatalities.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@fernandosimon_)