Thank You Rihanna: YouTuber Lilly Singh Hails Pop Star For Speaking In Support Of Farmers

Indian-Canadian Youtube star Lilly Singh on Tuesday thanked International pop star Rihanna for tweeting in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Rihanna took to her official Twitter handle to share a CNN article about the farmers' protests in India, asking "why aren't we talking about this?". To which the talk show host, who is popularly known as Superwoman, replied and thanked Rihanna for speaking in support of the farmers as she shared a post with the hashtag '#IStandWithFarmers".

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Lilly Singh had taken to Twitter to extend her support to the farmers tractor rally on January 26, the day India was celebrating its 72nd Republic Day.

Earlier, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Rihanna for tweeting about the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Ranaut called Rihanna a "fool" for posting about the issue without knowing the nitty-gritty of the situation. Ranaut furiously commented on the post saying no one is talking about it because they are not protesters, claiming they are "terrorists" who are trying to divide India.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Farmers protests

For over two months, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of three farm laws passed by the Parliament. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing impasse.

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi.

