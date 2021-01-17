Thousands Take To Streets To Protest Over Vienna's New Lockdown Laws As Cases Spike Again

On Saturday, January 16, thousands of people marched through Vienna to protest against the restrictions kept in place to battle the novel coronavirus. According to the reports by CNA, the demonstrators chanted "Kurz Must Go" and "Make Influenza Great Again" during marches through the city centre. Also, the demonstrators were not seen wearing any mask.

Protests in Vienna

The protests began when Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his government discussed extending the existing lockdown in Austria. The lockdown includes movement restrictions and the closure of all non-essential businesses. However, no official announcement has come as of now. People took to their social media handles and shared image and videos from the protest march. Let’s have a look.

Protest against Corona-Regime in Vienna pic.twitter.com/MjoISW1DhN — alexandra bader (@cw_alexandra) January 16, 2021

Recently, Austria's biggest fast-track COVID testing station opened in Vienna. The results here were delivered in just 10 minutes. According to the reports by AP, the station is located at the Vienna Austria Center next to the United Nations building. Also, it features 11 testing lanes with a capacity to test up to 15,000 people a day.

There are four testing lines in the car park for people who are presenting symptoms of the virus. This is designed in a way that patients can remain inside the car throughout the testing process. Also, the swab samples need a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, in order to get tested properly. This testing facility will also be used for COVID mass testing.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@cw_alexandra)