Turkish ship leaves disputed area in Mediterranean, Greece welcomes the decision

The Greek government on September 13 welcomed the return of a Turkish sea vessel from a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean. According to the Associated Press, the Oruc Reis research ship, which had been working in the disputed waters since July, returned to a port near the southern city of Antalya for the first time. Hailing the decision, Greece said that it was a “positive signal.”

"This is a positive signal. We will see how this develops to make a proper assessment,″ Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told TV channel Skai.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey flared earlier this year after Turkey sent the Oruc Reis research ship into a potential oil and gas reserve, claimed by Greece as its own. It also led to a military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean region with both the nations dispatching warships to the area. However, NATO, which has cordial relations with both, intervened, organizing talks between the two countries' militaries to prevent a potential armed conflict.

This comes a day after Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a “robust” arms purchase programme along with an overhaul of the country's military. Asserting that 'the time has come', Mitsotakis accused Turkey of “threatening” Europe’s eastern border and undermining regional security. The Turko-Greek conflict escalated after Ankara, in August, sent an exploration ship to Greek-owned waters.

Turko-Greek clash

Greece and Turkey have faced off against each other in recent weeks as Turkish survey vessels and drillships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. Greek and Turkish armed forces have been conducting military exercises in the area in a show of muscle-flexing to underscore each side’s resolve.

European Union members Greece and Cyprus accused Turkey of violating international law and of “gunboat diplomacy.” Turkey insists it’s defending its rights and those of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically split Cyprus to their rightful share of the area’s potential gas deposits. Meanwhile, Greece has called upon the European Union to "show its teeth" and impose tough economic sanctions against Turkey, if the country refuses to remove its military vessels and drillships from waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

(With inputs and image credit to AP)