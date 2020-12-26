UK COVID Strain Detected In Eight European Countries, Says WHO's Regional Director

The new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in eight European countries, the regional director of WHO Europe Hans Kluge said, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is continuing to monitor the situation. He warned that the new strain seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike the previous strains. The WHO official also called for strengthening the existing protective measures, such as social distancing, wearing face masks, and staying in core support bubbles.

'8 countries in the Europe region have identified the new COVID-19 variant'

Hans Kluge, in a tweet, apprised that eight European nations have now identified the new COVID-19 variant, and WHO is continuing to monitor the situation.

8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new #COVID19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. @WHO is continuing to monitor & will provide updates👉 #solidarity is key — Hans Kluge (@hans_kluge) December 25, 2020

"The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike previous strains. Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact," Kluge said in a subsequent tweet.

Last week, the new strain of the coronavirus was firstly detected in the United Kingdom. As per the experts, this type of infection is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Following the arrival of the new strain, several countries introduced new travel restrictions. On March 11, The WHO had declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday issued a message, urging everyone to stay apart in order to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros said that this is the most important gift people can give to the frontline workers amid the global crisis, "the gifts of life and health."

