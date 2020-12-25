Japan Conducts Genetic Analysis On Two COVID Positive Patients Who Arrived From UK

Japan's national infectious disease institute is conducting genetic analysis on two citizens, who recently arrived from the United Kingdom and have tested for COVID-19. According to reports, the institute is conducting the analysis to determine whether the two-person, one male and another female, have contracted the new strain of COVID-19 that is currently worrying health officials across the world. The two Japanese nationals who have tested positive for the virus are a 30-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

The woman reportedly arrived from London on December 14 and the male individual arrived on December 16. The two people initially tested negative for COVID-19, when they were screened at the airport. However, their result later came back positive following which alarm bells rang among the public health officials in Japan due to the discovery of the new strain in the UK earlier this month. The samples of the two were taken by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan to conduct genetic analysis.

New variant discovered in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public about the new COVID-19 strain on December 2 and imposed a harsher lockdown to contain the spread on Saturday. The new strain was first detected by scientists who were studying the increase in cases in the country. The medical experts were alarmed as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the southeast part of England despite restrictions imposed by the government.

Several countries have taken cognisance of the matter and have temporarily suspended flights to and from the UK. The new strain has also been identified in countries including South Africa, Australia, the Netherlands.

Now, new variants have also been detected in South Africa and Nigeria, promoting the Africa CDC to call an emergency meeting on Friday. It remains unclear whether the newly identified variants affect COVID-19 vaccines or treatments, but health officials and drug manufacturers have shown optimism saying that the vaccines will be effective against any variant of the virus.

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: AP)

