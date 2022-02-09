UK Troops Join NATO Military Exercises In Estonia Amid Growing Russia-Ukraine Tension

In the midst of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, UK troops have joined North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) partners in Estonia for military exercises. The troops have been dispatched to Estonia to train alongside Estonian forces as part of a defensive operation to deter Russian aggression, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Despite the fact that NATO forces have been conducting exercises in the Baltics since Crimea's annexation in 2014, the UK is considering sending extra troops to Estonia as a display of military might.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is mulling dispatching Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets and Royal Navy warships to southeastern Europe. As per the AP report, NATO allies are also considering sending battalions of troops to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Meanwhile, on February 7, the Estonian Ministry of Defence Secretary, Kusti Salm claimed that at least 15,000 Russian troops are stationed in Belarus and the might double in the coming days. He further stated that if the situation worsens, NATO will have to make a "significant change."

Estonia's President called for additional NATO troops deployments

Last month, Estonia's President Alar Karis had called for an increase in NATO troops deployments in the country amid increased Russian aggression on Europe's eastern border. "We want more NATO troops in Estonia. We need a strong presence to make sure we are not going to be attacked," the Estonian President told to POLITICO. He had also indicated that a high-level visit to Ukraine is planned for March, but he has no intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, Karis' predecessor Kersti Kaljulaid was chastised by Baltic partners for meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Britain to send 350 additional troops to Poland: UK Defence Secy

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that Britain would send 350 additional troops to Poland amid the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference with Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Wallace made the announcement on February 7. The UK government had dispatched around 100 troops to Poland in November in the wake of the country's border tensions with Belarus. This comes as the UK Defence Secretary and his Polish counterpart discussed how to respond to Russia's force buildup near Ukraine's border.

Image: AP