Ukraine Confirms 'illegal Interference' With Jet Downed By Iran After Black-box Analysis

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister has confirmed that preliminary data from the black box of the downed jet PS752 has confirmed illegal interference with the plane as the cause of the crash. As per reports, the Ukrainian jet was accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 due to a series of ‘human errors’.

Grateful to all partners who helped bring this moment closer. Black boxes from #PS752 were read out and deciphered successfully. The transcript confirmed the fact of illegal interference with the plane. We are waiting for the Iranian side for the first round of talks next week. pic.twitter.com/ArqeQ5I2e6 — Yevhenii Yenin (@YeninYevhenii) July 24, 2020

Illegal interference confirmed

According to reports, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board stated on July 23 that the international team that was examining the black box from the crashed plane had completed a preliminary analysis in France.

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Yevhenii Yenin, also posted about the same on Twitter on July 24. Yenin stated that Ukraine was expecting a delegation from Iran in the coming weeks for further talks.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was downed by Iran following an unfortunate set of human errors. The Iranian military had mistaken the passenger jet for a missile while locked in airstrikes with the United States following the death of major general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran blames misalignment of air defence

According to international media reports, Iran had previously revealed that the misalignment of the air defence unit’s radar system was the key “human error” that led to the accident and sparked global outrage. It took place just days after United States-led airstrike at Baghdad international airport, killing Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organisation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has vowed in a televised speech that all those responsible for the downing of the passenger jet will be punished and brought to justice. Initially, after the crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet, Iran had denied any involvement in the crash but later on, January 11 admitted to having been responsible for the plane crash that killed 176 people including 63 Canadians.

(Image Credit AP)