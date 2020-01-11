Major Gaurav Arya 'shocked' On Iran Admission Of Shooting Down Ukraine Jet

Reacting to Iran's admission of 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian Jetliner, Republic TV’s Consulting Editor Major Gaurav Arya on Saturday said that he was shocked by the goof-up made by the Iran military forces. He also mentioned that it was hard to believe such a mistake was made citing the stressful environment in Iran after the killing of General Soleimani.

Major Arya's reaction

Speaking to the Republic TV Major Arya said, "Honestly, I am very surprised because all air defence system has something called ISF which means Identification Friend of Home. If there is a military aircraft, there could be a scope of deviation in identifying the aircraft. But, this was a commercial airliner, how do you get ur ISF so wrong for a commercial airline. Either, people were highly stressed because the environment there is so stressful after the killing of general Soulemani that they shot down a commercial airliner, otherwise, this mistake not even a newly formed air defence would do."

"If there was a military aircraft or anything similar which the US could be having, for example, it would be understood that it was a mistake. But the heat and electronic signature of a commercial airline is very different. As a military personnel, it is a very difficult thing for me to come to terms with, but again I have seen stranger things happen," he added.

The incident

The ill-fated Ukrainian International airliner which had taken off on Wednesday crashed on the outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran just hours after Iran had fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the slaying of its top military man, General Qassem Soleimani. Western leaders have said the plane seemed to have been unintentionally brought down by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran. Iran earlier denied that a missile was to blame. The crash killed all 176 people on board.

