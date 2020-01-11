As Iran Admits Downing Ukrainian Jet, CCTV Footage Captures Its Horrific Final Moment

Hours after Iran's admission to 'unintentially' shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner, we take a look back at the horrific pictures and videos of the crash caused by a 'human error' as claimed by the Iranian regime. The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed on January 8 only a few minutes after taking off, killing all 176 people on board.

Footage of the crash

The CCTV footage of the violent first seconds of Ukrainian airliner Boeing 737-800 crash near Tehran has taken the internet by storm. The video was posted by RT on twitter yesterday. Watch the horrifying video here:

Another video which is doing rounds of the internet is said to show the exact moment when the jetliner plummetted and crashed to the ground near Tehran.

Two images have emerged which show an object that is said to be the Ukrainian jetliner in the sky at the moment of explosion with a flash of light. The first image which gives a closer look at the burning aircraft was shot by Nariman Gharib.

Another image which is taken from a video shows a light in the sky which appears to be created by Ukrainian jetliner on fire crashing into the ground.

In a massive admission on Saturday, Iran has accepted that the Ukranian jet was 'unintentionally' shot down on January 8. Issuing a statement, Iran's military on state television said that the incident happened due to "human error." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, taking to Twitter, has said that it is an "unforgivable mistake." He also said that "investigation on this great tragedy continues."

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752 — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

