Ukraine Wildfires Detonate Unexploded Ammunition In Rebel-controlled City Of Luhansk

Ukraine authorities on Thursday, October 1 informed that wildfires in the eastern part of the country have killed at least nine people and detonated unexploded ordnances that were lying in the vicinity. As per reports, the ordinances were fired during the fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukraine in 2014-2016.

Read: Wildfires Leave Trail Of Destruction In Ukraine

Wildfires burn 250 houses

According to reports, the Luhansk region’s emergency services have stated that almost 11,000 hectares or 27,000 acres were on fire. The devastating fire has already destroyed 250 residences. In the town of Stanichna Luhanska, two streets of houses were engulfed by the flames, the town is just outside the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk and therefore contained shells from 2014-2016 when fighting readily occurred in the region.

As per reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that some of the fires could have been caused by artillery fire from the rebel-held territory. While fighting had died down significantly since 2014, sporadic clashes between separatist rebels and Ukrainian security forces are still reported.

Read: Ukraine Investigates Death Of US Embassy Employee

In the midst of the devastating wildfire, Ukraine also struggling with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Ukraine has reported more than 220,000 positive virus cases and has a death toll of over 4,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 34 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 1 million. As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the US has reported more than 7.3 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 200,000.

(With AP inputs, Image: AP)

Read: Ukraine Medics Battle Virus As World Toll Hits 1M

Read: 79th Anniversary Of Infamous Babi Yar Massacre Of Jews In Ukraine