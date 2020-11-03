Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Austrian Chancellor Kurz Condemns 'hideous Terrorist Attack'

As shocking reports of the Vienna synagogue shooting continue to emerge, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has condemned the incident as a "hideous terrorist attack". In a series of tweets, Kurz thanked the emergency services personnel for risking their lives and lauded their decisive action against the perpetrators.

The Austrian Chancellor also tweeted his condolences and said, "We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means." He added that armed forces will be taking over some operations to allow Vienna police to focus on their anti-terror efforts.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Austria. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has also tweeted his support to the Austrian government.

A terrible attack near a synagogue in Vienna. I have just conveyed full solidarity from the Netherlands to @sebastiankurz. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and with the Austrian government in dealing with this heinous act. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) November 2, 2020

According to reports, Vienna police have confirmed reports of shooting and informed of several injuries. However, the exact number of causalities is yet to be clear.

One of the attackers, who is believed to had accomplices, is reported to have been killed. The reports further stated that about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer spoke on national broadcaster ORF TV and confirmed that police are still fighting the presumed terrorists.

Synagogue was closed

While the initial reports suggested the attack was at the Stadttempel synagogue, President of the Israelite Religious Society in Austria Oskar Deutsch has confirmed the temple and nearby offices were closed at the time. In a series of tweets, Deutsch said that the shooting was in the immediate vicinity of the synagogue and urged people not to spread unverified information, stay indoors, and follow police instructions.

Vienna after France

This comes after three major terror attacks were reported in France over a period of one month. In the latest attack on October 31, an Orthodox Greek priest in the French city of Lyon was shot outside a church. Just two day prior to that, a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice.

Earlier on October 16, a history teacher was beheaded outside his school amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking Prophet Muhammad. The events have heightened tensions across Europe over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech.

