Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Police Urge Social Media Restrain As Attackers Still On Loose

As Vienna residents enjoyed the last night before a renewed coronavirus lockdown, unidentified gunmen open fired near a synagogue on Monday, November 2 (local time). According to Associated Press reports, Vienna authorities said the terror attack has left at least two dead — including one of the assailants — and 15 wounded.

The latest police reports inform that the Stadttempel synagogue was one of the six locations attacked in what seems like a planned assault. It’s yet to be confirmed if these were coordinated simultaneous attacks.

Meanwhile, graphic and unverified videos are making rounds on social media showing people bleeding near the outside tables of local restaurants. Vienna police have urgently asked people to exercise restrain and not share videos or photographs of the event on the internet. Authorities have not confirmed if all attackers have been arrested or not and police have urged the people not to post photos or videos to social media. Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer has suggested that some attackers could be still at large and providing updates on police operation could be dangerous.

If you have footage of any kind of the shooting incident in the inner city of Vienna – please upload it on this link – DON’T share it on social media! This way you can support us! https://t.co/FQ2he2MMPs #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Following reports of several people being wounded in a suspected terror attack near a synagogue in Vienna, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Austria. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has also tweeted his support to the Austrian government.

While the initial reports suggested the attack was at the Stadttempel synagogue, President of the Israelite Religious Society in Austria Oskar Deutsch has confirmed the temple and nearby offices were closed at the time. In a series of tweets, Deutsch said that the shooting was in the immediate vicinity of the synagogue and urged people not to spread unverified information, stay indoors, and follow police instructions.

Vienna after France

This comes after three major terror attacks were reported in France over a period of one month. In the latest attack on October 31, an Orthodox Greek priest in the French city of Lyon was shot outside a church. Just two day prior to that, a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice.

Earlier on October 16, a history teacher was beheaded outside his school amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking Prophet Muhammad. The events have heightened tensions across Europe over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech.

