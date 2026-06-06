'Everywhere I Go They Love Donald Trump': US Prez Shares AI Music Video Featuring Himself, Sparks Buzz

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has once again drawn attention online after sharing an AI-generated montage music video featuring himself on Truth Social. The video featured a dramatic pro-Trump song repeatedly chanting, “Everywhere I go they love Donald Donald Trump,” along with several visuals of him in unusual settings from around the world.

The clip showed Trump in multiple AI-created scenes, including one in which he appeared to be parachuting and another in which he was seen riding a camel through a desert.

The music video started with the lyrics, “Trump Trump Trump Trump, Trump Trump Trump…Everywhere I go they love Donald Donald Trump. Down in Mexico they love Donald Donald Trump…”

The song then went on to feature Trump interacting with Mexican people. Mentioning the names of other places from around the globe, including Italy, the Middle East, China and Africa, the video featured dramatic AI-generated images of Trump at these places, while claiming that people from these locations love Trump.

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While mentioning the Middle East, the video showed the US President moving across a desert landscape on a camel.

The music video also claimed that Indians love Donald Trump, while showing an AI-generated pic of the US President riding a bullet motorcycle on the streets of India.

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The video soon began circulating widely on social media, where users reacted to its unusual tone, dramatic editing and repeated praise of Trump. Several people mocked the montage, while others described the visuals as comic-book-like because of the heavily edited AI style.

The post has added to ongoing discussion around Trump’s use of Truth Social and his frequent sharing of AI-generated images and edited content.

A comment read, “Usually people who are generally well-liked don’t have to post about how well-liked they are.”