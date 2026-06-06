'Terminator Movies Were Right': Kid Yelps In Pain As Humanoid Robot Wearing Clown Wig Kicks Him In The Gut | VIDEO

Beijing: A shocking incident took place at a tourist site in Xinjiang, China, when a humanoid robot kicked a little boy in the gut, leaving him yelping in pain. A video of the incident, which is going viral on social media, has sparked fresh concerns about deploying humanoid near crowds.

The video showed a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, wearing a blue clown wig, performing martial arts stunts in front of dozens of spectators. The robotics demonstration took a shocking turn when the 70-pound robot suddenly took a dramatic spin, extended its leg and delivered a flying kick to a young boy's stomach in an unprovoked attack.

The boy was seen yelping and clutching his stomach in extreme pain. Unable to remain standing, the child collapsed to the ground.

Meanwhile, after kicking the child, the robot was seen continuing demonstrating his martial arts moves.

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The incident reignited concerns over programming error and glitches in advanced machines that are deployed in public places.

Reacting to the video of the incident, a netizen said, “Terminator movies were right.”

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