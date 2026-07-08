'Exercise Restraint, Ensure Civilian Protection & Energy Supply': India's First Official Response To US-Iran Fresh Tensions

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued its first formal response to the renewed escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, expressing deep concern over fresh military exchanges and calling for immediate de-escalation to prevent further instability in West Asia.

The statement comes amid reports of recent US strikes on Iranian targets and Iranian retaliatory actions, including threats to maritime traffic in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. These developments have raised fears of broader disruption to global energy supplies and shipping routes, directly impacting India's energy security and economic interests.

In its measured response, the MEA emphasized the need for all parties to “exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.” The ministry reiterated India's long-standing position that “dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues,” while stressing respect for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.”

“India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region,” the statement noted, aligning with New Delhi’s consistent advocacy for peaceful resolution through negotiations rather than military confrontation. This mirrors earlier MEA positions during the initial phases of the conflict, where India welcomed previous ceasefires and highlighted the immense human suffering and economic disruptions caused by prolonged hostilities.

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Strategic Stakes for India

Analysts point out that India maintains balanced ties with both the US and Iran, alongside key Gulf partners. The country has significant stakes in the region, including oil imports, the Chabahar Port project, and the safety of its large diaspora in the Gulf. Renewed closure risks or attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could spike global oil prices and affect India's trade networks.

The MEA's call for unimpeded freedom of navigation underscores these priorities, as any prolonged disruption threatens global commerce and India's energy needs.

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The latest flare-up follows a fragile period of ceasefires and negotiations earlier in 2026. Despite diplomatic efforts, including proposals mediated through third parties, mutual accusations have led to fresh strikes, with both sides accusing the other of undermining peace initiatives.

India has refrained from taking sides, positioning itself as a voice for stability. Officials continue to engage with stakeholders across the region through backchannel diplomacy, urging a return to talks.