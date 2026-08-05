'Explosions, Ballistic Missiles': One Dead, Five Injured After Russia Launches Overnight Attack on Kyiv

Kyiv: At least one person was killed, and five others were injured after Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, late on Tuesday (local time), according to the city's military administration, as hostilities between the two countries continued to intensify.

According to Al Jazeera, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital after the Ukrainian Air Force reported the approach of several ballistic missiles. The latest attack comes amid intensified cross-border strikes by both Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, at least seven people were killed after debris from a Ukrainian drone fell onto a crowded beach in the southern Russian resort city of Gelendzhik, according to local officials.

Russian state news agency TASS, citing Russia's children's rights commissioner, reported that four of those killed were children. The incident also left 58 people injured, with many remaining hospitalised.

Advertisement

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said the casualties occurred when debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell onto the beach. It remains unclear whether the drone crashed on its own or was brought down by Russian air defence systems.

According to CNN's analysis of video footage, automatic gunfire from at least three weapons was heard moments before the drone sharply changed course and crashed into the beach. CNN reported that the drone appeared to overshoot a nearby Russian radar installation before coming down.

Advertisement

In a statement to CNN, Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, alleged that the tragedy resulted from Russian air defence activity.

"This was the work of Russian air defence forces, which shot down the drone over a beach full of vacationers," Kovalenko told CNN, adding that Ukraine targets only Russia's military-industrial and economic infrastructure linked to the war effort.

Russian authorities have also reported continued Ukrainian drone attacks. According to TASS, five people were killed and six others injured in the Moscow region overnight after a drone strike sparked several fires in an industrial area, damaging an electrical substation and an administrative building.