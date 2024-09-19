sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • FAA Probes Delta Flight After Passengers Suffer Bloody Noses, Ears from Pressure Issue

Published 13:13 IST, September 19th 2024

FAA Probes Delta Flight After Passengers Suffer Bloody Noses, Ears from Pressure Issue

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a Delta Air Lines flight that experienced cabin pressure issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delta airlines flight
Delta planes sit at their gates on June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:11 IST, September 19th 2024