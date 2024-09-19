Published 13:13 IST, September 19th 2024
FAA Probes Delta Flight After Passengers Suffer Bloody Noses, Ears from Pressure Issue
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a Delta Air Lines flight that experienced cabin pressure issues.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delta planes sit at their gates on June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:11 IST, September 19th 2024