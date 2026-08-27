Families’ Heart-Wrenching Appeal for Assistance Amid Reports of Missing Indians in Flood-Hit Nepal

Relatives of Indian pilgrims stranded or untraceable after flash floods in Nepal have issued heartfelt appeals for urgent government intervention, describing days of silence, last desperate phone calls, and mounting fear for their loved ones.

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Madhumitha, daughter of 49-year-old Vimala Ravi from Saraswathi Garden in Srirangam, spoke of the family’s distress. Vimala had travelled with a group of 49 people organised by a Chennai-based agency for a Kailash pilgrimage. Her last known contact with the agency indicated she was heading to the immigration office.

“It is extremely painful for our family that she has been caught in the floods. We have been unable to contact her for two days and are going through immense anguish,” Madhumitha said. Relatives have urged the Central Government to provide immediate information on her safety and whereabouts.

From Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, Swathi, daughter of Bhaskar Shastri, reported that her father, mother, brother and sister-in-law were in a safe area after their Manasarovar yatra was disrupted. After speaking to her father by phone, she said the family remained secure for the moment but was still waiting for relief and rescue. Swathi appealed to both the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government to act swiftly and ensure their safe return.

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In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Devki Adhikari described the ordeal of nearly 30 relatives, including two married couples.

“My brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sister, and several members of the family are missing… When they left for the journey ahead, there was no warning of the danger ahead. Halfway there, they came to know that there was a flash flood ahead. They rushed to climb a mountain and headed to someone’s rooftop for safety. From there, they called us up and gave us their whereabouts. They told us that their lives were in danger and they wouldn’t survive this. They told us to look after their children. That is all they said. The call was not even disconnected when everything went silent,” Devki said.

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From Hooghly in West Bengal, Pallabi Dutta said her uncle had been en route to Kailash but was still in Nepal when the disaster struck.

“A tragedy has struck in Nepal, and a family member of mine, my uncle, is stranded there… I last spoke to him yesterday… They were on the road, heading towards the Nepal-China border base, when the disaster struck… We are in contact with the embassy and have shared all the details with them. They informed us that rescue operations are underway and said they would let us know as soon as there is any news or contact,” she said.

In Siliguri, the family of businessman Samar Mondal of Bowbazar remains deeply anxious. He had left for Nepal on 16 August. His father, Gopal Mondal, said the family last spoke to him early Wednesday morning, shortly before a flash flood hit the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa around 8.30 am. There has been no contact since, leaving them worried about his safety.

Deepak Dalmiya, a relative of other stranded travellers, summed up the collective plea: “Some of our family members and friends are missing, while others are stranded. We request the Indian government to rescue those stranded and provide them with medical assistance.”

A 41-year-old man from Jharkhand, with his family appealing for immediate government intervention.

Ramprasad Ghosh, a resident of Hyder Ali Road in Ranchi, had travelled to Kathmandu two months ago to work on a hydropower project. His family last spoke to him via a social media call on Tuesday.

"We had our last conversation with him through a social media call on Tuesday. When we saw the news of the flash floods, we tried to contact him through various sources since Wednesday morning, but he is still untraceable," his 75-year-old father, Ranjit Kumar Ghosh, said.

Separately, Bimal Patel, 46, and his wife Jaminiben, NRIs from Anand, Gujarat, went missing during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The couple left for Nepal on August 16, leaving their 12-year-old son with Bimal’s brother in Anand. The family has approached the local MLA, MP and district collector for assistance and is praying for the couple’s safe return.