Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helplines as 105 Indians Missing in Nepal’s Rasuwa Floods

Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday issued emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals affected by a sudden flash flood that struck the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the embassy account India in Nepal shared the numbers: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500. It urged those seeking assistance or information related to affected Indian nationals to use these lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the flood in Nepal. PM Modi also extended all possible humanitarian and relief assistance.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time."

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"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added in his post.

The flash flood hit around 8:30 a.m., triggering widespread concern. According to a preliminary update from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers have been reported missing from the affected areas. This figure includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The board said the data is based on initial records received from tourism and travel companies and is being verified with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.

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Among the foreign nationals listed as missing are around 105 Indians. The NTB’s preliminary list also notes that 37 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are reported missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

“Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa… Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas,” the NTB stated in its update.

Local reports indicate that at least seven people have been confirmed dead in the disaster, which caused significant devastation along the river in central Nepal’s Rasuwa district. Rescue operations are underway, with at least 25 people rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

Security forces, including the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force (APF) and the Nepali Army, have been mobilised extensively. Fourteen helicopters are being used for search-and-rescue efforts. Nine APF personnel stationed at Timure, near the Nepal-China border, are also currently missing.

The NTB has advised anyone needing help to contact the toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144, or Tourist Police at 9851289445. It has urged people to inform the nearest police or security authority, local administration, travel agency, guide or tour operator, and has called on tourists to remain calm, stay informed and follow official safety instructions.

Authorities continue to coordinate verification and rescue efforts as more details emerge from the affected region.