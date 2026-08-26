Fate of 77 Isha Foundation Pilgrims Unknown as Flash Flood Swallows Gyirong Immigration Office Near Nepal-Tibet Border: Sadhguru

Kathmandu: Spiritual leader Sadhguru has reported that a group of 77 pilgrims participating in the Kailash Sojourn is currently unaccounted for following a severe and unexpected flash flood that devastated Gyirong town in Tibet, China.

The disaster struck while the pilgrims, part of several groups returning from the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, were stationed at the local immigration center.

A Sudden Deluge at the Border

Sharing the grim update in a statement posted on X, Sadhguru described the event as a "terrible and tragic flash flood". According to initial reports, the heavy surge of water completely inundated the immigration office building and swamped large sections of the border town.

"There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office," Sadhguru wrote.

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"All of us, including the volunteers and support teams, are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue," he said.

Breakdown of the Sojourn Groups

The pilgrimage initiative, comprising 21 distinct groups, has been heavily impacted by the regional weather crisis affecting both Tibet and neighboring Nepal. Providing a status update on the travelers, Sadhguru said, "495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal, and 77 people were at the immigration center, and 3 volunteers in Timure, Nepal."

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On-Ground Mobilization

Sadhguru confirmed that he is personally present in the region to oversee response efforts and coordinate with local authorities. Rescue and support teams are standing by to access the disaster zone despite immense terrain risks and ongoing weather hazards.

"We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved," he stated. Expressing solidarity with affected families across the region, he added, "To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time."