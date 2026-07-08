'Finger On The Trigger': Iran Hits Back At Trump's 'Hit Them Hard Again Tonight' Remark

Tehran: Iran issued a sharp warning after US President Donald Trump stated that US was likely to carry out more strikes on Iran and declared that the ceasefire was “over”. Speaking at the NATO summit in Turkiye, Trump said, “We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” after the US said it had launched strikes in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials hit back strongly. Ali Akbar Velayati, Iran’s former foreign minister and a senior adviser to the country’s leadership, said Tehran had its “finger on the trigger” to defend itself. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned that “not a single American soldier” would return alive if the US attacked Kharg Island.

“The Axis of Resistance will not stay silent before humiliation and adventurism demanding the blood of the martyred commander to cleanse the region, finger on the trigger.”

He added, “We previously warned that the region is not a playground for political gambling by small states" and have repeatedly proven that adventures are met with an immediate response, but the responsibility for the new tensions and the verbal acknowledgment of the annulment of the agreement by a notorious pirate-style politician in the mold of Epstein, whose agreement has been practically violated repeatedly, is once again driving the region toward the fire."

Trump said Iran was “behaving very badly” and warned that the US could strike “even more and even deeper” if needed. He also said Washington could target more infrastructure and even “may take over Kharg Island”, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports.

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The escalation came after both sides accused each other of violating the truce.

The US said Iran attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran later launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.