Wait, What? There Is An 'Islamic Republic Of JAPAN'? Trump Confuses Iran With Land Of The Rising Sun At NATO Summit

US President Donald Trump has again made a hilarious gaffe on an international platform. While discussing about USA's conflict with Iran at a press conference at the NATO Summit, Trump mistakenly ‘coined’ a new nation- ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’.

The verbal slip-up occurred as 80-year-old Donald Trump confused the Land of the Rising Sun with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, “We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour. 111 missiles going to a very expensive ship, and every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by patriots, but by other means also."