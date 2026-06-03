‘F**k India’: Texas Man Tears Indian Flag Outside Frisco City Hall, Video Sparks Outrage Online

A video from Frisco, Texas, has triggered widespread outrage after a local resident was seen tearing an Indian national flag outside Frisco City Hall while shouting anti-India slogans during a demonstration. The incident, which was recorded and circulated online, has drawn sharp reactions from Indian and Indian-American communities amid growing concerns over anti-Indian rhetoric on social media.

In the video, the man, identified online as Texas resident Clayton Walker, is heard shouting, “Fk India! Fk India!” before ripping apart an Indian flag. The act reportedly took place during a far-right anti-immigration gathering in Frisco, a fast-growing suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area that has a significant Indian-origin population.

Witness videos shared online show members of the crowd cheering as the flag was torn apart. The demonstration was framed by participants as opposition to what some described as an “Indian immigration invasion” in North Texas.

Social Media Posts Add Fuel To Controversy

The controversy intensified after screenshots of Walker’s social media activity began circulating online. His profile reportedly describes him as a “Western Civilization Enjoyer” and “Lana Del Rey stan.”

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Walker also shared an image of himself tearing the Indian flag, accompanied by the caption: “The Indians are making AI of me now. Why are you so mad it’s just a flag.”

Online users also pointed to his apparent association with anti-India commentators. Social media records show Walker follows influencer Elijah Schaffer, who has repeatedly posted critical comments about Indians and immigration.

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Elijah Schaffer’s Posts Draw Attention

Just hours before the flag-tearing video gained attention, Schaffer posted a message on X claiming that “INDIANS HAVE TAKEN OVER FRISCO, TX” and alleged that Indians were protesting against white people.

In the same post, Schaffer referred to Indians as “3rd world invaders” and suggested that another rally had been organised to divert attention away from anti-Indian messaging. The post quickly drew criticism from users who accused him of promoting hostility against Indian-origin communities.

Rising Concerns Over Anti-Indian Rhetoric In The US

The Frisco incident comes against the backdrop of increasing anti-Indian commentary online. Last year, American journalist and right-wing activist Matt Forney sparked controversy after making inflammatory remarks targeting Indians in the United States.

In a now-deleted post, Forney claimed anti-Indian sentiment in America would reach a “boiling point” in 2026 and warned of potential attacks on Indian-origin individuals, businesses and Hindu temples. He further called for the deportation of all Indians from the United States, using the slogan “DEI: Deport Every Indian.”

His comments were widely condemned as xenophobic and discriminatory.

Why The Frisco Incident Matters

While debates over immigration policy remain common in American politics, the Frisco episode crosses the line from policy criticism into hostility directed at Indians and Indian-Americans as a community. The public tearing of a national flag, accompanied by anti-India slogans, has renewed concerns about rising ethnic and racial tensions targeting immigrant communities in parts of the United States.