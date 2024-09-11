Published 09:16 IST, September 11th 2024
Flash Flood Sweeps Away Hamlet as Vietnam Storm Death Toll Rises to 141, Dozens Injured
About a dozen people have survived. Rescuers have recovered 16 bodies and are continuing the search for about 40 others.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Flash Flood Sweeps Away Hamlet as Vietnam Storm Death Toll Rises to 141, Dozens Injured | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:16 IST, September 11th 2024