Flight to Los Angeles Canceled After Lufthansa Dreamliner Suffers Major Gear Collapse

A brand-new Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner suffered substantial damage on Thursday after its nose landing gear unexpectedly collapsed while parked at a departure gate at Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

The incident forced the immediate cancellation of Flight LH450, a heavily booked long-haul service scheduled to fly from Frankfurt to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Incident at the Gate

The aircraft involved in the incident has been identified as registration D-ABPQ, a highly modern jet that entered service for the airline earlier this year. Eyewitness accounts and images circulating on social media showed the widebody jet slumped heavily forward, with its nose cone resting directly on the tarmac next to the passenger boarding bridge.

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Injured Personnel Reported Onboard

Lufthansa confirmed that the incident took place around 12:45 PM local time while the plane was stationed at its designated parking position.

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The airline revealed that passengers had not yet boarded the Dreamliner when the gear gave way. However, a crew and a team of ground maintenance staff were actively working inside and around the aircraft, though no reports of injury have come to light yet.

Lufthansa officially canceled Thursday's transatlantic flight and began the process of rebooking hundreds of stranded passengers onto alternative routes.

The grounded Boeing 787-9 is expected to remain out of service for an extended period, given the highly complex nature of repairing structural composite airframes near the forward cargo holds and electronic bays.