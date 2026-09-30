'Flydubai Co-Pilot Who Tried to Crash Plane Arrested; Passengers Prevented Major Disaster: Israel PM Netanyahu

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after one pilot stabbed the other and allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft with nearly all Israeli passengers on board, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also saluted the passengers and crew, who, he said, displayed exceptional courage in overcoming the accused and intervened to avert a “major disaster.”

The incident occurred on Flydubai flight FZ1073 as it approached Israeli airspace. Netanyahu described it as a “serious security incident” and “highly severe.” In a statement posted on X and a video released by his office, he said one of the pilots stabbed the second pilot and “apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board.”

Flightradar24 data showed the aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet within 30 seconds. The plane transmitted a general emergency signal followed by another indicating possible unlawful interference.

Netanyahu said he spoke with one Israeli passenger who recounted that the plane “went into a spin and began to dive.” The passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit, where they found the stabbing pilot “trying to sabotage the plane’s systems.” They neutralized him. Another flight crew on board then entered the cockpit and stabilized the aircraft, he said.

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“I salute these heroes, who displayed exceptional resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives. They prevented a huge disaster,” Netanyahu said. He added that all passengers were out of danger.

The plane landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. Airport authorities there said both pilots were hospitalized after sustaining injuries. The stabbing pilot, identified by an Israeli official as an Omani national, was arrested and is being interrogated by Saudi authorities.

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Netanyahu stated that Israel is maintaining constant contact with the relevant authorities to ensure the passengers’ well-being and safe return home. He instructed security services to prepare for additional potential threats and said ongoing situation assessments were underway.