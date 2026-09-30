PM Modi Speaks to US President Trump Over Phone; Leaders Agree to Stay in Regular Contact to Review Bilateral Ties
According to an official statement, the leaders discussed cooperation across key areas including trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other sectors of mutual interest. They agreed to maintain close engagement to further deepen collaboration for the benefit of people in both countries.
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
According to an official statement, the leaders discussed cooperation across key areas including trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other sectors of mutual interest. They agreed to maintain close engagement to further deepen collaboration for the benefit of people in both countries.
The conversation also covered regional and international developments. PM Modi and Trump exchanged views on ongoing efforts aimed at promoting global peace and security.
Both leaders agreed to stay in regular contact, the press release stated.