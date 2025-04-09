Former MLB Pitcher Octavio Dotel Dies In Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse

Santo Domingo: A deadly nightclub collapse in the Dominican Republic, which claimed the lives at least 27 people, has also claimed the life of former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel. The 51-year-old was reportedly alive when he was pulled from the rubble, but sadly died on the way to the hospital. The incident occurred at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, where Dotel was attending an event on Tuesday. During the tragic incident, over 100 people also sustained injuries and were transported to various hospitals for treatment.

According to reports, the roof of the nightclub collapsed around 1 am in the early morning hours of Tuesday, causing widespread panic and chaos. The emergency services were quickly called to the scene, and rescue efforts were underway to locate survivors. General Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), confirmed that Dotel was rescued from the rubble, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

"We're still searching for survivors under the rubble," Mendez said, according to Noticias Sin. He added, "The important thing is that we're rescuing the people who are alive... we're looking for everyone, Rubby and everyone who was there." The rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to locate anyone who may still be trapped.

Also Read | 5 IAS Aspirants Among 6 Injured After Car Rams Pedestrians In Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar

Dotel's Life And Career

Octavio Dotel was a renowned baseball player who had a successful career in the major leagues. He played for several teams, including the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, and Kansas City Royals. Dotel was known for his impressive pitching skills and was a key player for many of the teams he played for.

Dotel is survived by his wife Massiel and their children Eduardo and Nicole. Just three days before the deadly collapse, Massiel posted a video of herself and Dotel talking about their happy marriage. The video has since been shared widely on social media, with many fans and friends paying tribute to the former baseball star.

Other Former MLB Players At The Site

As per reports, two other former MLB players, Henry Blanco and Esteban Germán, were also at the Jet Set nightclub that night, but left before the roof collapsed. Blanco played for the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, while German played for the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics.

The presence of these former baseball stars at the nightclub has added to the shock and sadness of the incident. Many in the baseball community are still trying to come to terms with the loss of Dotel, a talented player who had a major impact on the sport.

Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse

The roof collapse at an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, has claimed the lives of at least 44 people, with 160 others injured. The Jet Set nightclub, a popular venue for politicians, athletes, and music enthusiasts, was hosting a merengue concert when the disaster struck early Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews worked tirelessly to search for potential survivors in the rubble of the one-story nightclub. Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, assured that authorities would not give up until every person had been accounted for. "We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," he said.

As firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and sawed planks of wood to lift heavy debris, the sound of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.